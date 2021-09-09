Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $294.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.81. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $297.58. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,880 shares of company stock worth $6,695,303. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

