Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,249,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after buying an additional 288,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 645,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,793,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

