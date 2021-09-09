Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,511 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

