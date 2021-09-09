Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

