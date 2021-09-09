AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $11.84 on Thursday, reaching $93.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,662. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $779,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

