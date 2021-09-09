Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of AFMD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,888. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $658.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

