Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
Shares of AFMD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,888. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $658.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
