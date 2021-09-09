Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after buying an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,139,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

IBM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.34. 38,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,147. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.81 and a 200 day moving average of $139.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

