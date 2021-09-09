Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

CVX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 356,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,276. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.