Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 352 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $496.33. 17,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

