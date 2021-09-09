Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Cowen increased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.81.

Shares of RH stock traded up $59.10 on Thursday, reaching $731.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,333. RH has a 52 week low of $312.00 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $688.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

