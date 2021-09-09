Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after purchasing an additional 536,260 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $12,985,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 96.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 120,697 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $4,699,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $3,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

