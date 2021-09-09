Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$29.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.85. The firm has a market cap of C$544.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,450.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

