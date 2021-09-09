Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 634,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,976 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $93,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.32. 17,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.44 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,612 shares of company stock worth $3,695,576 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.