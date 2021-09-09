AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. Analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

