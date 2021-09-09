Aion Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Aion has a market capitalization of $89.70 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,001.84 or 1.00084016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $421.81 or 0.00898178 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.48 or 0.00433281 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00313649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00067961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005169 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,586,791 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

