Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $313.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.24.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.41. 1,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,417. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

