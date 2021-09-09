Alan B. Turner Acquires 1,040 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner purchased 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WMPN opened at $12.37 on Thursday. William Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in William Penn Bancorp by 112.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 568,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,002 shares during the last quarter. Price Michael F raised its stake in William Penn Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,744,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.