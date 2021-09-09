Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Sells 215,517 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 215,517 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 0.15% of Acuity Brands worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.30.

AYI traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.26. 1,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,491. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.40. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

