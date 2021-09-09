Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $438.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.