Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 5,300 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Evolus worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $242,067.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolus stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $489.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. Analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

