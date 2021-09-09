Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Copa were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $74.59 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

