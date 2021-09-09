Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of City Office REIT worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

NYSE:CIO opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $753.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.