Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,400 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Camden National worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

CAC opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $693.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

