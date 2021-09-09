AllianceBlock Trading Up 16.4% This Week (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $247.00 million and $7.38 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00169479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

