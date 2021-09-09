Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Owen N. Witte Sells 5,000 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.25. 521,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.09.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 22.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3,390.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $214,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
