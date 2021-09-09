Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,877.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,693.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,403.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

