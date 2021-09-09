Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,019,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.