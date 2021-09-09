American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.75. 640,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,911. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

