American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 38,160 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of PROG worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 373.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

