American Century Companies Inc. Buys 112,542 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,542 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $1,692,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.