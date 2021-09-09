American Century Companies Inc. Buys 702 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.