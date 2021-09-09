American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 34.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Air Lease by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

AL stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. Research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

