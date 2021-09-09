American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $219.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.50 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

