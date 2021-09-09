American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 371,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

