American Century Companies Inc. Sells 5,496 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 343.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $799.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $148,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,927 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

