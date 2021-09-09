American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Cfra

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cfra to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 345,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,213. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 90,615 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,553,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

