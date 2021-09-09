American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) rose 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 129,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,381,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.76.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,569 shares of company stock worth $3,205,764. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

