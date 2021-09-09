Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NetEase by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,950,498 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $125,923,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NetEase by 1,648.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,506,000 after buying an additional 1,110,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after buying an additional 950,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in NetEase by 2,229.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 465,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,106,000 after buying an additional 445,872 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $34.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.