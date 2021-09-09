Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $748,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $111.91 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $79.59 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13.

