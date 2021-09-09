AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME opened at $132.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

