Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,964 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.