Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.610-$1.830 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.67 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.29.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

