Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.52. 3,585,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,807. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

