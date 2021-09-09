Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report sales of $7.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.82 billion and the highest is $7.25 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $28.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.31 billion to $29.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.99 billion to $31.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $330.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.47. Danaher has a one year low of $197.58 and a one year high of $333.29. The stock has a market cap of $235.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.