Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.45. 40,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.18 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.