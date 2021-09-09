Analysts Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $397.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post $397.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.51 million to $451.20 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $316.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.88. 34,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.40. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.