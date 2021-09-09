Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to post $12.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $57.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 228,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,243. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $337.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $24,052,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

