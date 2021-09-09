Analysts Anticipate RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. RADA Electronic Industries posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of RADA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 282,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,201. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 92.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 56,346 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter worth $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 33.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,980 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

