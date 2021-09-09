Analysts Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report $253.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.00 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $246.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,466,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

STL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. 905,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

