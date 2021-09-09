Analysts Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Alaska Air Group posted earnings of ($3.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

